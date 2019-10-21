Ex-Premier League defender makes Boston United move

Boston United have signed a former Premier League defender.

Demeaco Duhaney has joined the Pilgrims on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town until January 2.

The 20-year-old right back - who began his career with Manchester City, making three EFL Trophy appearances in the 2017-18 season - will offer competition for places in defence.

Duhaney moved to Huddersfield at the start of last season, his senior debut coming in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves.

Duhaney, who has represented England under 20s, is eligible to feature in the FA Cup.