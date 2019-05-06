Extra-time penalty sinks 10-man Wyberton in Supplementary Cup final

Wyberton were beaten 1-0 by Lincs League champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the Supplementary Cup final on Friday night.

While manager Joe Greswell was proud of his players and admitted his rivals were worthy champions, he also had some choice comments for the match officials in a contest where the Colts played extra time without the dismissed Scott Dawson.

“I’m so proud of the team, all 16 of the squad played their part and, on another day, you never know,” he said.

“Showing the fight that we did, going down to 10 men in the final minute of the 90 was pleasing and great to see.

“I really feel for them as I was disgusted with the officiating tonight.

“Before I go into my Neil Warnock rant, I want to say that even though they were bad, I cannot say enough good things about Lincoln Moorlands.

“They set themselves high standards and stick to them.

“Even with bad officiating we still didn’t score, so I can’t say they’re the reason Moorlands won.”

However, Greswell was still not pleased with the officials.

“The fourth official wanted to make it all about him,” he added. “At 0-0 when the ball was going out of play he was volleying it back in.

“When we went 1-0 down he started rolling it in. He was also too busy chatting to the crowd and even got a bit aggressive towards them.

“One linesman may as well have not had a flag and the other was flag happy.

“Now we get to the ref. The league have been brilliant this year and the standard has been outstanding. Unfortunately for me, I think they have appointed the wrong ref.

“He was a young lad who wasn’t strong enough. To me it seemed like an experiment to see if he could sink or swim and he definitely sunk.

“I didn’t see the penalty but the lads are positive he got it wrong. All I know is he delayed his decision before giving it and the sending off he got totally wrong.

“Yes it’s a foul and we had two lads covering. The linesman has told my keeper that he has spoken to the ref and it will just be a yellow, next thing you know it’s a red and all our hard work, weeks of planning, weeks of training is all for nothing.”

The game started very slowly but Moorlands were the stronger side in the first half, beginning to turn half chances into efforts at goal, with Wyberton glad to hear the half-time whistle.

Some heroic defending from Dawson made sure his side went in level at the break.

The second half saw Wyberton’s Jamie Elston pick up the ball on the halfway line, break through but see his shot fly wide.

Nicky Frost then saw an effort go close.

Even though Wyberton raised their game, Moorlands always looked dangerous and forced a couple of fine saves from Doughty.

But as the game was heading for extra time, disaster struck for the Colts as Dawson saw red, adjudged to be the last man when he committed a foul.

Into extra time Moorlands scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Wyberton pushed to the end with both keepers making crucial saves as it was end-to-end stuff.