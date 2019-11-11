FA CUP: Boston United drawn away to Wrexham or Rochdale

FA Cup news

The second round contest, to be played on the weekend of November 30, will see the Pilgrims face a Fifth successive away tie in the competition.

Wrexham, currently struggling in the National League, will face League One Rochdale in a replay on Tuesday, November 19 after the two sides played out a goalless draw in Wales.

Manager Craig Elliott and chairman David Newton were at Chichester City or this evening’s televised draw, which saw ex-Premier League strikers Dion Dublin and Mark Bright pull the balls from the bowl.