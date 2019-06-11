Familiar faces can help Crook click at Boston United

Peter Crook is looking forward to entering a dressing room filled with familiar faces as he reports for pre-season training with Boston United.

The goalkeeper may be new to the York Street club, but the players and management around him won’t be strangers at all.

“I know the majority of the players, which I think is important going forward,” Crook told The Standard.

“I know Luke Shiels, Jordan Thewlis and Tom Platt from my time at Harrogate and Ashley Jackson from the Scunthorpe youth team.

“I also know Brad (Abbott) and Andi Thanoj. And the lads I dont know, I know who they are and what they’re about already.”

Crook will also be aware of the methods installed by the new-look management team having played under Craig Elliott at Ossett Town and his assistant John McDermott when he was the number two at Harrogate.

But Crook hasn’t made the move from Hyde to catch up with old pals.

The ambitious stopper has returned to the National League North looking to be successful.

And he feels that the familiarity in the dressing room will be key.

“I think it’s important for the club as we can start training together and not have to worry about clicking and getting to know each other,” he added.

“I think it means we can move forward quicker in that respect.

“I’ve not really had that before going into a dressing room where I know nearly everyone.”

Crook enjoyed his previous experience working under Elliott, following his departure from Scunthorpe.

“Craig’s a great manager,” he added.

“He’s gone on to have a lot of success and I’m looking forward to working with him again. The same with John McDermott.”

Crook also welcomes the competition for the number one slot that comes in the shape of George Willis, the club’s keeper for the past two seasons.

“I understand that if the club wants to do well it needs competition for places,” he added.

“George was last season’s Player of the Year as well. We all want to work hard for the club.”