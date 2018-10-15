Fearless! Edgley praises young Poachers following Eynesbury draw

Jordan Tate struck at the death to earn Boston Town a point at highflying Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.

Manager Gary Edgley described his Poachers as ‘fearless’ as they held their own against a side who left the DWB Stadium with a 5-0 victory the previous month.

“I thought the lads were excellent,” Edgley said.

“To go to a team like Eynesbury and be totally fearless and trust in their own ability, to be able to play football the right way and take the game to them, says a lot about this group of players.

“Every one of my players in is starting to pay off, they were determined to get a result as well and all worked so hard, for the full 90 minutes, showing the training and the hard work the lads are putting in.

“ln honesty, it could have been three points instead of just the one, but for two goalline clearances.”

Tate netted in the 88th minute to ensure a share of the spoils, Town remaining 18th but moving a point clear of second-bottom Wellingborough Whitwoth.

After that 5-0 defeat, his third game in charge of the club, Edgley said his honeymoon period was over and it was time for results to improve.

Since then, the Poachers have secured their first United Counties League Premier Division victory of the season and progressed in the UCL Knockout Cup, as well as stunning Eynesbury.

Edgley has made changes to his squad in that time, with keeper Travis Portas and striker Kemal Yenibertiz, on loan from Grantham Town, both being handed debuts on Saturday.

But Edgley says there is still room to strengthen.

He added: “As for the team, they are progressing well.

“I am strengthening the squad every week. I handed debuts to Travis Portas and Kemal Yenibertiz but I’m hoping to bring in two or three more new players over the next couple of weeks to strengthen us even more and give better competition for places.”

TOWN: Portas, Lytvynets, Newman, Moulds, Parish, Cunliffe, Walker, Tate, J. Sparrow, Nichols, Yenibertiz; Subs: Borbely, Deane, Gelgis.

Town host seventh-placed Cogenhoe in the UCL Premier on Saturday (KO 3pm) before heading to face Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers, currently ninth, on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).