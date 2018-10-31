Fenton sees red as Boston Town are beaten in Knockout Cup

Boston Town suffered a 4-0 cup defeat at Eynesbury Rovers last night.

Jacob Fenton saw red for the Poachers in a night where Gary Edgley’s squad were left frustrated by a number of decisions they felt went against them, including a challenge which left Danny Horton with stud marks down his leg.

The Poachers arrived at highflying Eynesbury confident following their recent draw at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground, but were beaten in this UCL Knockout Cup clash.

Town are without a fixture this weekend.