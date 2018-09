Boston Town picked up their first win of the season as they beat Wellingborough Whitworth 2-1.

The Poachers started well in their battle of the bottom-two contest at the DWB Stadium.

Dom Goddard and Robert Raducan were on target as Town moved into a 2-0 lead within the opening half hour against the side bottom of the pile.

Whitworth reduced the arrears after the break, but Town held on as Gary Edgley recorded his first three points as manager.