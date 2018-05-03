Five sent off as Boston Town beat Whitworth 3-1

Boston Town ended their home schedule with a 3-1 victory against UCL Premier strugglers Wellingborough Whitworth - in a contest that ended with five red cards.

Cameron Johnson picked up from where he left off on Tuesday night, scoring twice to add to the hat-trick he netted two days earlier.

Youngster Lewis Scattergood opened the scoring before Johnson grabbed a brace to give the Poachers a comfortable 3-0 lead at the interval.

Whitworth reduced the arrears six minutes after the break, but that was the end of the scoring.

However, an 82nd-minute melee saw five red cards brandished, two Poachers receiving their marching orders.

Dennis Greene’s side end their campaign at Cogenoe on Saturday.