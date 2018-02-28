Fixture backlog is ‘ridiculous’, says Boston Town boss Dennis Greene

Dennis Greene says his Boston Town side have been left with a ‘ridiculous’ end-of-season schedule.

The Poachers have had two United Counties League Premier Division matches postponed this week - Saturday’s match at Sileby Rangers and last night’s home contest against Desborough.

This has left the club with 16 matches in the final two months of the campaign.

“The chances are we’ll be playing three games a week in April,” manager Greene said.

“We’ve got a squad of 14 or 15 players and we’ll be asking them to play Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday at this rate.

“They can’t be expected to play that many games in a week. People will be unavailable and we’ll be picking up injuries and suspensions everywhere, and the transfer deadline comes up in March.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Greene thinks this week’s big freeze will only make matters worse.

“You look at the weather,” he added.

“When pitches freeze up then more games will be off, and then when they thaw out the pitches will get waterlogged and we’ll have that to worry about.

“I’ve never known anything like it.”

Town have been playing catch-up with their fixtures since the beginning of the campaign.

A series of cup wins under previous boss Gary Frost saw an early fixture backlog, but a total of 10 Poachers contests have been postponed due to unfit pitches this season, with nine of those occurring since December 12.

Greene believes there could be a way to ease his squad’s fixture congestion.

“We’ve still got to play Cogenhoe and Whitworth home and away,” Greene added.

“I don’t see why they can’t make those games double headers with six points up for grabs.

“The teams all look like they’ll end up mid-table.

“I don’t know if they’d be willing to extend the season? If the teams we’re playing haven’t got anything to play for then maybe we could ask to do that?”

Town are due to host Cogenhoe United on Saturday (KO 3pm) and travel to Wellingborough Town on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).