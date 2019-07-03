FIXTURES: Tough start as Boston United prepare for final season at York Street

Boston United will kick off their final season at York Street with a home game against Chester.

The Pilgrims will also be at home on the final day of the National League North campaign with Hereford - the team they beat 2-0 on the final day of the 2018-19 season - the visitors.

The August 3 curtain-raiser against Chester could see George Green face the club he left in the summer, and United will be looking to take the points against a side who did a league double over them last season.

The north west side finished ninth last season, three points off a place in the play-offs.

The Pilgrims’ first away game of the campaign will see them travel to Alfreton Town and it will be a quick return to The Impact Arena for Tom Platt and Luke Shiels, who made the switch to York Street in the summer. The two sides met over the festive period last season, and while Boston only took one point from the two games, they finished four places above the Reds in 11th spot

Saturday, August 10 should see a tough test as the Pilgrims visit a Spennymoor Town side who finished fourth last season but lost in the play-off final on penalties against Chorley.

However, Spennymoor have requested their opening four matches be played on the road due to works on their ground.

Possible the most eagerly awaited games of the season will see Boston take on old rivals Kings Lynn Town over the Christmas period after the Norfolk side won promotion from the Southern League Premier Central last season.

United will travel to The Walks on Boxing Day before hosting them on New Year’s Day.

In between those two games there is a visit from newly-promoted Kettering Town on Saturday, December 28, with the Poppies due to make their final trip to York Street on Tuesday, September 3.

Easter will see the Pilgrims make the trip to Altrincham on Good Friday before Gloucester City visit three days later.

It will be an emotional day at York Street on April 25 for what will be Boston’s final home league game and there is little doubt that they will want to round off 87 years of football at one of non-league football’s iconic grounds with victory.

FIXTURES:

Sat Aug 3: Chester H

Tue Aug 6: Alfreton Town A

Sat Aug 10: Spennymoor Town A

Tue Aug 13: Leamington H

Sat Aug 17: Guiseley H

Sat Aug 24: Gloucester City A

Mon Aug 26: Altrincham H

Sat Aug 31: Hereford A

Tue Sep 3: Kettering Town A

Sat Sep 7: Bradford Park Avenue H

Sat Sep 14: Gateshead A

Sat Sep 21: Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 28: Southport H

Sat Oct 5: Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 12: Darlington A

Sat Oct 19: York City A (or Emirates FA Cup 4Q)

Sat Oct 26: Blyth Spartans H

Sat Nov 2: AFC Telford United A

Sat Nov 9: Brackley Town H (or Emirates FA Cup 1)

Sat Nov 16: Farsley Celtic A

Sat Nov 23: Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Nov 30: Curzon Ashton H (or Emirates FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 7: Kidderminster Harriers A

Sat Dec 14: Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 21: Gateshead H

Thu Dec 26: King’s Lynn Town A

Sat Dec 28:Kettering Town H

Wed Jan 1:King’s Lynn Town H

Sat Jan 4:Bradford Park Avenue A

Sat Jan 11:Darlington H (or Buildbase FA Trophy 2)

Sat Jan 18:Southport A

Sat Jan 25:Kidderminster Harriers H

Sat Feb 1:Blyth Spartans A

Sat Feb 8:York City H (or Buildbase FA Trophy 3)

Sat Feb 15:Brackley Town A

Sat Feb 22:AFC Telford United H

Sat Feb 29:Farsley Celtic H (or Buildbase FA Trophy 4)

Wed Mar 4:Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 7:Curzon Ashton A

Sat Mar 14:Chester A

Sat Mar 21:Alfreton Town H (or FA Trophy SF1)

Sat Mar 28:Leamington A Buildbase (or FA Trophy SF2)

Sat Apr 4:Spennymoor Town H

Fri Apr 10:Altrincham A

Mon Apr 13:Gloucester City H

Sat Apr 18:Guiseley A

Sat Apr 25:Hereford H

Sun May 17:Buildbase FA Trophy Final