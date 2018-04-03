Football comes home! Park United mark Carrington return by beating the old boys

Football came home on Sunday as Park United returned to Carrington.

It was a day of celebration for the team, who played their first game in the village since 2009.

Officially open! Club stalwart Fred Hunt cuts the ribbon. Photo: Darren Trapps.

“It was a day we never thought would happen,” said Darren Hunt, the club’s chairman and longest-serving player, currently in his 34th season.

“It was a fantastic day and we’re happy to play in Carrington again.”

The pitch was named the Fred Hunt Playing Field after the club stalwart, who was secretary for 60 years.

And Fred was on hand to cut the ribbon and officially open the new pitch, which saw the current team take on an old boys’ XI.

Preparing to kick off! Park skipper Craig Mountain, Old Boys captain David Benton and referee for the day Darren Hunt. Photo: Darren TRapps.

The current side proved too strong, winning 7-0 on the day.

Football was first played in the village in 1948, with the club taking on the name Park United in 1968 following a merger with New Bolingbroke.

But in 2009 the previous owner of the Carrington estate told the club they would have to find elsewhere to play.

But after the estate was bought by James Dyson’s Beeswax company, the club and site owners began working together to bring the team back, after their years playing at Sibsey and at Boston’s Tattershall Road.