Park United will mark their return to Carrington on Sunday.

The club will host a former players’ match at their new home next to the village hall, beginning at 11.30am.

The club are coming home after almost nine years.

Football has been played in the village since 1948 , the name Park United being in use since 1968 after Carrington merged with New Bolingbroke.

There will also be entertainment for the whole family.