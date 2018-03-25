Football sessions geared for girls

Skegness Town Junior Football Club will host sessions aimed at getting girls into football.

They have been awarded a licence to become an FA-approved SSE Wildcats Girls’ Football Centre, enabling them to provide Skegness-area girls aged from five to 11 with regular opportunities to play the sport.

The initiative offers organised sessions in a fun and engaging environment created exclusively for girls.

More than 200 clubs have been established throughout England in 2017 and a further 800 are set to launch in 2018.

SSE Wildcats Girls’ Football sessions take place every Friday, beginning on April 6 (5pm), and provide a safe environment where girls can try football for the first time.

SSE and The FA hope the initiative will inspire participants to engage with football, meet new friends, develop fundamental skills, learn new things and create the foundation for a lifelong love of football.

Each SSE Wildcats Girls’ Football Centre will be run in conjunction with local County FAs and utilise qualified coaches and local facilities.

As well as activities for girls, there will also be opportunities for attending parents, carers and siblings to engage with the sport at the same time through family sessions.

The Skegness SSE Wildcats Centre has organised a football festival in which primary schools will be entering teams in a fun competition at Wainfleet Road on Friday, April 27.

Sarah Bradbrook is a 14-year-old footballer from Skegness, who now plays elite level football at Boston United Girls Regional Talent Club.

She is a volunteer at the new SSE Wildcats Centre in Skegness.

Sarah said: “I started playing football at a similar age to a lot of the girls taking part in these sessions and that’s when my love of football began.

“It’s so important to encourage them to enjoy the game from a young age and SSE Wildcats provide a great resource for that.”

Parents can contact SSE Wildcats Centre Administrator Markl Bradbrook on 07516 468938 or via Nemsun@hotmail.co.uk for further information.

There is also a Facebook page up and running - https://www.facebook.com/ssewildcatsskegnesstownjfc