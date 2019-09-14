Forget the FA Cup! Edgley tells Boston Town to concentrate on league action as Poachers face Desborough

Gary Edgley says all thoughts of the FA Cup must be forgotten as Boston Town return to league action.

The Poachers won 1-0 at Kirby Muxloe last Saturday to book their place in the competition’s second qualifying round, where they will host Leek Town on September 21.

But with Town travelling to face Desborough today, boss Edgley knows his side also have to do the business in the United Counties League Premier Division.

“If you look at the league table now, we’re a way off the top teams,” said Edgley, whose side have picked up two points from their opening three matches.

“If we win our games in hand we’ll be up there, but you’ve still got to win those games.

“We can only think as far ahead as the next game. We can have a great run in the FA Cup but, realistically, how far will we go?

“We have to concentrate on the league because, if we do badly, I could lose my job. If we don’t finish in a good position it makes it harder for me to attract players in the summer.”

Desborough’s only league defeat to date came at Waterworks Field as they lost 4-0 to Shepshed Dynamo last month.

The contest kicks off at 3pm.