Former Pilgrims favourites convinced ex-Millwall, Bristol City and Sheffield United winger Martyn Woolford to join Boston United

Martyn Woolford was convinced to join Boston United by some former Pilgrims favourites.

The 34-year-old winger says that high praise for the club from his ex-Grimsby Town teammates Max Wright and Ben Davies encouraged him to link up with his old friend Craig Elliott at York Street.

Wright had a profitable loan spell at the Jakemans Stadium last season, scoring seven times in 33 appearances before breaking into the Mariners’ first team squad at the tail end of the campaign.

Veteran Davies also impressed - scoring eight times in 39 appearances - before leaving in the summer.

“I was well aware of the club, a few of the lads at Grimsby had gone down there,” Woolford said.

“You had Max Wright down here and Ben Davies, so I was well aware of the club and they speak very highly of it, so that was a factor in it.”

“And they train in Doncaster, so that helps as well.”

Yorkshire-based Woolford - whose former clubs include Sheffield United, Millwall, Scunthorpe United and Bristol City - lives close to old pal Craig Elliott, the Boston manager.

He admitted that their relationship also helped him decide to move to Boston, after previously turning out for Hyde United to maintain fitness this season.

“I’ve known him for years, quite a few years to be fair,” he added.

“It’s a reminder of how old I am.

“But it’s a pleasure to be playing under him.

“The manager was a big part of it, the club as a whole.”

While Woolford jokes he’s getting on a bit, he’s five years younger than pal Davies who by no means looked out of sorts in the National League North last season.

And like Davies, Woolford also takes great pride in his fitness.

“I just enjoy the game,” he said.

“I still enjoy training and keeping myself fit. I still enjoy it and feel good

“I’ve not looked after myself to call it a day early, so I’m still ambitious and raring to go.

“It’s a big part of my life and who I am.

“I like to think I’m still in good shape.”

Woolford was a winger by trade but his experience means he has been asked to play a number of roles.

Although happy to be adaptable, there remains one position he - and Pilgrims teammates Ashley Jackson and Alex Whittle - may not wish to see him filling any time soon.

“I’ve become more of a footballing midfielder as it’s gone on,” Woolford continued.

“Early doors over in Lincolnshire, Scunny, I was an out and out winger.

“In recent years I’ve been asked to play many a different role, including full back - and hopefully not too many more appearances there.

“I’ve adjusted to be more of a footballing midfielder but I still like to think I can get on the score sheet every now and then.

“I feel I can bring a lot to the team in whichever position I’m in.”