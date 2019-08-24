Forward joins Boston United from League One club

Boston United have brought in forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith on loan from Lincoln City.

The 18-year-old has arrived from the League One club as the Pilgrims are suffering a shortage of striking options.

The pacy American-born attacker scored four times during a 13-game loan at Grantham Town last season.

Boston travel to Gloucester City today without the suspended Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins.

Fellow striker Jake Wright is out for up to three months with a hamstring tear while Shaun Tuton has also been struggling this week.

Adebayo-Smith’s loan spell lasts until January.