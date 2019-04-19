Four sidelined as Boston United face Brackley Town

Boston United will attempt to topple highflying Brackley Town without the services of four key players.

Defender Ryan Cresswell and leading scorers Nicky Walker and Gavin Allott remain sidelined.

And winger Jonathan Wafula has been added to the list of walking wounded after picking up a knock following Saturday’s defeat to Darlington.

However, Tom Clare and Jordan Slew have overcome illness and return to the bench.

Craig Elliott has brought Ashley Jackson and Nicky Wroe back to the starting XI, with Andre Johnson and Wafula missing out.

BRACKLEY: Lewis, Murombedzi, G. Walker, Byrne, Hall, Dean, Lowe, Armson, Ndlovu, Baker, A. Walker. Subs: Nti, Fairlamb, Myles, Jackson, Sterling-James.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Wroe, Middleton, Qualter, Smith, Thanoj, Rollins, Abbott, M. Wright. Subs: Clare, Johnson, Slew, Hawkes, Parkin.

REF: Matt Corlett.