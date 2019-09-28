Four-some Boston Town claim first league win of the season

Boston Town picked up their first UCL Premier win of the season as they beat Lutterworth 4-1.

Lee Beeson put the Poachers in front from the penalty spot on 23 minutes after Fraser Bayliss was fouled.

Luke White made it 3-0 with two goals within four minutes of the re-start.

Lutterworth were reduced to 10 men foillowing a straight red card for an off the ball incident on Bayliss, before Liam Tunstall scored Boston’s fourth.

There was still time for the away side to grab a consolation, but it was too little too late.

TOWN: Portas, Harris, Luto, Moulds, Watkins, Cartwright, Beeson, Pinner, White, Beck, Bayliss; Subs: Tunstall, Ford, Cunliffe.