Four-some Boston Town march on in FA Cup

Gary Edgley.
Boston Town will host Leicester Nirvana in the FA Cup’s preliminary round following tonight’s replay victory over Mulbarton Wanderers.

The two sides played out a goalless draw on Saturday, but mustered six strikes between them at the DWB Stadium this evening.

Luke White put Gary Edgley’s side 2-0 up within 20 minutes, only for Ben Thompson to reduce the arrears after the break.

But Thompson saw red for a handball on the line on the hour mark, Lee Beeson converting from the spot.

Sam Whiting added a second for Wanderers before Corey Cunliffe settled the contest with Town’s fourth, securing the £2,250 prize money.