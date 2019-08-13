‘Four yellows, nobody’s moaning!’ Craig Elliott on those four red cards and getting ‘goosebumps’ watching Boston United beat Leamington

Craig Elliott was baffled by the four red cards which tarnished Boston United’s 1-0 victory over Leamington.

Jordan Thewlis was left with a black eye following a mass brawl in the 87th minute, which saw the Pilgrims attacker and teammate Jay Rollins red carded by ref Dean Watson, along with the Brakes’ Junior English and Jordan Murphy.

“You sometimes get a feeling in a game that there’s a sending off coming as it’s aggressive. I didn’t get that tonight,” said Elliott, who confirmed he would look at the match video before deciding whether to appeal either of the dismissals.

“It didn’t feel like that.

“I wasn’t that close, but I thought ‘four yellows, nobody’s moaning’.

“But he (Watson) has obviously seen something and we’ll have to look at the video to see what he has seen.”

Rollins was fouled by English and the two clashed heads before Murphy waded in, sparking the huge shoving contest.

Thewlis was given his marching orders after the referee’s assistant spotted him shoving an opponent, it was later confirmed.

Thewlis and Rollins will now sit out the upcoming National League North contests against Gloucester City, Altrincham and Hereford.

The red cards may be the major talking point of the game, but Elliott wasn’t going to let that moment of madness tarnish his first victory over Leamington, at the fourth time of asking.

“It was a very good win,” he said. “They’ve been a bogey team for this club and me since I’ve been here.

“I said to the lads don’t underestimate beating them. It’s as good as beating a York City or Kidderminster as they are just as difficult to beat.

“We created lots of chances and started to play as we want. If we’d have got that second goal we would have won pretty comfortably.

“I got goosebumps because we have played such good football. Switching the play from one side to the other, everything we worked on was happening.

“This is what we want on a more regular basis and I think it will come. It’s a long season but I’m more than happy with three points.”

United remain unbeaten follwing draws with Chester and Alfreton and tonight’s victory, moving up to 10th in the table.

“We’ve played three direct teams and dealt with that pretty well to be honest,” Elliott said, praising his defence for keeping their first clean sheet of the campaign.

“And we’ve got the pretty players who can unlock defences. I’d like to have scored more goals but it will come.”