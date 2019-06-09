Friends re-United at Jakemans Stadium

Luke Shiels is more than happy to see former teammates Tom Platt and Peter Crook join him at Boston United.

The trio have all moved to York Street this summer as Craig Elliott rebuilds his squad.

Shiels and Platt have been teammates at Alfreton for the past two seasons, while the defender played alongside keeper Crook at Harrogate.

“Platty is very composed,” Shiels said.

“That’s what you want from your midfielders.

“If you give him the ball you know it won’t come back straight away. No hot potatoes.”

Shiels and Crook helped Harrogate to a play-off spot in the 2015-16 campaign and the defender hopes the duo can replicate that form this upcoming season.

“Crooky is the same,” Shiels continued.

“He’s confident with the ball and comes and collects crosses, which is what you need.”