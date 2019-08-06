Friendships on hold as Boston United head to Alfreton Town - Shiels

Luke Shiels knows friendships will be out the window as he returns to Alfreton Town.

The new Boston United skipper and midfielder Tom Platt made the switch from the Impact Arena this summer, after both spent two seasons with the Reds.

They will make a swift return to their former home as the two National League North sides meet on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

And Shiels knows all pleasantries will be forgotten when the whistle blows.

“They’ll not be friends for 90 minutes,” he said.

“Once we cross that line it’s business and we’re going there looking to get three points.

“Back to my old stamping ground, I’m looking forward to it.”

While Platt and Shiels have joined Boston, former Pilgrims defenders Ryan Qualter and Shane Killock have linked up with Billy Heath’s side.

“They’re different Boston and Alfreton teams to last season,” added Shiels, happy with his move to Lincolnshire.

“Where the club wants to go, I want to be a part of it. It’s going to be a good journey.”

Alfreton left Boston with a 1-0 Boxing Day victory last season, while a last-minute leveller saw the Reds earn a 1-1 draw against United in the return fixture on New Year’s Day.