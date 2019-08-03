Fringe players can stake claim as Boston Town kick off season with injuries and unavailabilities

Boston Town’s fringe players will have their chance to stake claims in the starting XI as an understrength Poachers side begin their campaign at Harborough Town.

While Gary Edgley has built a strong-looking squad for the United Counties League Premier campaign, he will be hit with a number of injuries and unavailabilities for the season’s opener.

And he hopes that will not have a knock-on effect for Tuesday’s home contest against Holbeach United at the DWB Stadium.

“We’ve got six or seven lads, good players, who aren’t available, due to injury or unavailability, this Saturday,” he told The Standard.

“There’s nothing we can do about that. But when the lads come back for Tuesday they’re still catching up and will be at about 60 per cent.

“It’s not ideal because the Saturday after that we’ve got a long trip to Mulbarton Wanderers for an FA Cup game which is really important, financially speaking, for the club.”

Edgley, however, has praised his side’s strength in depth and expects his available players to show what they have to offer.

“We’ve got a good squad this season,” he added.

“Lots of lads who want to be pushing to be in the team. And a few of them will get their chance this week.”

Town were beaten 4-1 at the HTFC Community Ground in March and Edgley is keen for his side to learn.

“Harborough have a 4G surface and last season we were 4-0 down before we’d got used to it,” the manager said.

“We need to stop that happening this time.”

Saturday’s contest kicks off at 3pm, with Holbeach arriving on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm).