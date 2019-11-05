Fringe players give Craig Elliott selection headache ahead of FA Cup clash at Carshalton

Jordan Adebayo-Smith.

Shaun Tuton scored twice while Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Tom Clare also got on the scoresheet as the Pilgrims came from behind to beat Grantham Town 4-2 in the Lincs Senior Cup semi-final.Elliott made 10 changes to the side which won at Telford at the weekend, but confessed a number of his squad caught his eye tonight.

When asked if anyone had played their way into contention for the weekend’s first round clash at Carshalton, he said: “Definitely for Saturday.

“Jordan was my man of the match. I was really pleased for him as he’s a great lad and has been very unlucky not to get on the bench.

“He comes into my thoughts for Saturday and Tuton’s an established player I have high standards for, he knows that.

“First half I think he could have done better and second half he showed what he’s about.

“That’s what good players do, they come back and prove you wrong.”

Having made sweeping changes, Elliott expected a tough test, and he appeared to get that as Craig Westcarr and Remaye Campbell put the Gingerbreads 2-0 up.

“My worry coming in, we had a good XI out but the balance wasn’t right, we didn’t have enough midfielders and defenders,” the manager added.

“Probably too many attackers and I was slightly concerned about getting that balance right.

“I think that showed in the first 20 minutes and then basically there were a few home truths at half time. The players upped their game and did enough.”

But come the final whistle Elliott was all smiles.

“I’m really happy. I said to the players there were two things tonight, to get into a final and stay unbeaten at home. They’ve done that,” he continued.

“It’s been hard for players today as, from a motivation point of view, they know they’re fringe players at the minute and they knew the atmosphere wouldn’t be what it usually is at home.