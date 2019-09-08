Frost leveller too little too late as Wyberton held by Sleaford Town Rangers

Nicky Frost scored a late leveller at Wyberton were held at home by Sleaford Town Rangers.

However, Joe Greswell believes the timing of the goal meant it was too little too late for the Lincs League’s August team of the month.

“I feel for the lads,” said manager Greswell after the game.

“No disrespect to Sleaford today but we have had a good month and picked up some great results.

“Today isn’t a good result and it’s two points dropped.

“I can’t fault the lads for effort as I felt we played quite well and were well in control but, unfortunately, we didn’t do the most important thing and that’s put the ball in the back of the net.

“I stopped counting after 15 chances.

“But saying that, when we missed the chances we did, you’re always fragile and they took their one chance. To be honest, it was a great goal.”

Greswell also gave credit to Sleaford.

“Fair play to them, they didn’t give in,” he added.

“That’s just football. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, it’s about training hard Wednesday night and putting this week’s wrongs right next weekend against Nettleham.”

Danny Woods rattled the post early on at The Causeway as Wyberton were in full control but unable to find the net.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Tyrone Chase firing wide and Nicky Frost forcing the opposing keeper into a save.

Sleaford took the lead with a superb 25-yard strike before Frost equalise in the 85th minute after going one on one.

Sponsor Zectex picked Peter Evison as their man of the match. Wyberton are in cup action on Saturday, hosting Nettleham (KO 2.30pm).