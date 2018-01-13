Frost praises Boston Town’s ‘good character’ after Doughboys draw

Boss Gary Frost praised Boston Town’s character after Josh Raby’s late leveller earned a point against Wellingborough.

The substitute latched onto Nicky Frost’s clever through ball to secure a 2-2 draw with four minutes left on the clock.

“We’ll take it. To be 1-0 up and concede in the manner we did was disappointing,” said the manager after Doughboys Lloyd Buckby and Nathanial Ansu cancelled out Jordan Nuttell’s opener.

“I was a bit upset with that, but good character was shown.

“They dug in and we got a goal. I’ll take it.”

Recent signing Raby had only been on the pitch six minutes but had already made a nuisance of himself before that telling touch.

“He was putting it about and he deserved his goal,” Frost added.

“This is the same story. We had chances and if we put them away then the game’s dead and buried.

“Goals win games and we didn’t put them to bed early doors.”

But despite his frustrations at not claiming victory, Frost gave the thumbs up to his side, who haven’t played in three weeks, describing mistakes for Wellingborough’s goals as ‘the only thing they’ve done wrong today’.