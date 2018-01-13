Frost tells Boston Town to put a winning run together, beginning with Doughboys clash

Gary Frost is calling on Boston Town to put together a run of games which can see them climb the table.

The Poachers host Wellingborough Town at the DWB Stadium this afternoon (KO 3pm).

The Doughboys sit two places and two points behind Boston, but have played six more games.

The contest will be the first in a string of eight fixtures where the Poachers will not face any of the United Counties League Premier Division’s top-eight sides.

“Wellingborough are in a similar position to us in the league,” Frost said.

“It’s the first of a few games which I believe are winnable.

“We need to beat the teams around us if we want to climb the table.”