Frost wants Town to go on a winning run

Gary Frost wants Boston Town to put together a winning run on the road.

The Poachers travel to face Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday in the first of three consecutive contests away from the DWB Stadium.

Rothwell, plus upcoming opponents Yaxley, both occupy mid-table positions around Boston, and these are the kind of contests boss Frost believes his side should be gathering points from if they wish to climb the United Counties League Premier Division table.

“If you want to get out of the quagmire in the middle of the table it’s important to keep winning games and getting wins and draws against the teams around you,” he said.

“Looking at the table there are teams we can go above if we win our games in hand and keep on picking up points.

“If you want to move out of mid-table you can’t afford to keep winning one, losing one.

“We need to put a run together.”

Saturday’s visit to Seargents Lawn (KO 3pm) will see Will Britton and Fraser Bayliss return from suspension..