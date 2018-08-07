Frustration for Greene as Boston Town face Pinchbeck with injuries and unavailabilities

Dennis Greene hopes his Boston Town walking wounded will be able to bolster his squad for tonight’s derby clash against Pinchbeck United.

Striker Cameron Johnson and defender Loz Lambley both picked up niggles during Saturday’s defeat to Oadby.

But with a number of players unavailable for tonight’s United Counties League Premier Division contest, Greene is hoping both may be able to feature.

“We’re short on numbers,” Greene said.

“We’ve got a few lads away and a couple with knocks, which isn’t ideal.

“Obviously, we’d like to have them all available and fit for a derby and we’d like to be in better shape, but we’re not making excuses - we’ll give it a go.”

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.