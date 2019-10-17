Gamble in the box! Boston United defenders Shiels and Ainge make goal bet

Does Luke Shiels want to score more goals that defensive partner Simon Ainge? You bet.

The Boston United captain revealed that the two teammates have made a friendly wager about who will find the net the most times this season.

Shiels currently leads 2-1 having scored against Altrincham and Sutton Coldfield, while Ainge’s only goal to date came against Stamford in the county cup.

And while Shiels is keen to win the cash, he also wants to follow manager Craig Elliott’s orders.

“He said in training he wants me chipping in with a few more,” Shiels confirmed.

“That’s two now. I’ve had a little wager with Aingey as well.

“In training I said ‘if you want a little bet about how many you get at the end of the season?’ So we’ve got a little wager on that and I’m slowly creeping away, but I’m sure he’ll be trying to catch me up.”

Shiels didn’t want to reveal how much he stood to win - or lose - but remains adamant that team success comes first.

“Aingey was the first one to come up to me at the final whistle and congratulate me on my goal (at Sutton Coldfield),” he added.

“As a team we all want to do well more than anything.”

Shiels also attributed United’s recent success from set pieces to the improving deliveries of Nicky Walker.

Another player to catch the skipper’s eye is on-loan Mansfield Town defender Lewis Gibbens.

“I think he’s come in and done well,” Shiels added.

“He’s young but he’s vocal and in training you see what he’s capable of. He’ll play at a very very good level.”

Despite suffering heavy 3-0 defeats at Gloucester City and Gateshead and losing 2-1 at Darlington, Shiels believes the Pilgrims can look back at a solid start to the season.

He added: “It has started well.

“I can’t put my finger on why we had those little slips, I guess it’s just football. You see it happen in the Premier League, teams have those games.

“But it’s about how we bounce back and react to those games and what we’ve been doing has been great.”