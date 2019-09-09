Gary Edgley and Craig Elliott react to Boston Town and Boston United FA Cup draws

Gary Edgley admits Boston Town’s FA Cup draw ‘could have been worse’ - but now he’s priming his side to pull off an upset.

The Poachers will host Northern League South East Division leaders Leek Town, while Boston United will travel to Stamford.

Craig Elliott.

While the Pilgrims may be the favourites in their clash against the Daniels, who sit a place below Leek in their division, it is the opposite for the Poachers.

However, Gary Edgley won’t expect his side to roll over.

“It could have been worse,” he said.

“They’re top of their league and really doing well, they’re having a good season.

“Obviously, it will be tough. But it’s a home game - which we really wanted - and it could have been against a team from an even higher league.

“It could have been Boston United, which would have been the dream tie, but that would have been a backs-to-the-wall and keep the score low game.

“This is a one-off game, so who knows?”

While Boston Town are already guaranteed more than £10,000 in prizemoney after defeating Mulbarton Wanderers, Leicester Nirvana and Kirby Muxloe in the competition so far, United entered the draw for the first time as the teams were pulled out of the hat for the second qualifying round.

Jake Wright netted twice and Simon Ainge was also on target as the Pilgrims cruised past Stamford, managed by ex-United boss Graham Drury, in the Lincs Senior Cup earlier this season.

But Craig Elliott expects a different type of game.

“It was always going to be interesting with the draw being regionalised, we expected somebody fairly local,” he said.

“It will be an interesting one, with them having an ex-Boston manager and a few old players.

“It’ll be a totally different game. They had a little look at us last time and we did the same to them. But it’s a one-off game and both sides will be up for it.

“I think it’s a good one for the fans, it’s not far away so they won’t have far to travel.”

Both matches will be played on September 21.