Gary Edgley dedicates Boston Town’s Lutterworth victory to the fans

Gary Edgley dedicated Boston Town’s first league win of the season to the Poachers’ supporters.

Luke White netted twice while Lee Beeson and Liam Tunstall also got on the scoresheet as Town beat Lutterworth 4-1 in the UCL Premier on Saturday.

The Poachers began the campaign with two draws and two defeats as much of the early-season attention was on the FA Cup run which saw the club reach the second qualifying round.

“Our focus is now on the league and winning the games in hand we have on other teams and moving up the table,” the manager told bostontownfc.co.uk.

And Edgley hopes the weekend’s victory has also put a smile on the fans’ faces.

“That result was for our fans and all the people that back us at the club,” he added.

"Over the last few weeks we have been wrapped up in our fantastic FA Cup run and I have made certain sacrifices in terms of team selection in games to make us strongest for those matches.

"On the down side some people will have looked at those results and dismissed us, but I am a realist and I know we haven’t got a big enough budget or squad to compete on all fronts, so I identified where we want to do well this season - the FA Cup, the Lincs Senior Trophy and a top 10 league position - and so far it’s paid off.”