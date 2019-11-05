George Green and Jake Wright named in Boston United squad to face Grantham Town

George Green.

The duo are among 10 changes made by Craig Elliott as the Pilgrims look to book their place in the final at the expense of Grantham Town.

Ex-Everton youngster Green has been out of the squad since picking up an injury in September, while York City loanee Wright has been out of action since tearing his hamstring in August.

With one eye on Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Carshalton Athletic, Elliott has opted to give his fringe players a run out.

Jonathan Wafula - who has only made three appearances from the bench this season due to injuring his knee in pre-season against the Gingerbreads - and keeper George Willis will make their first competitive starts of the season, as will recent signing Alex Penny.

Ashley Jackson, Ben Middleton, Tom Clare, Nicky Walker, Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Shaun Tuton will also be given chances to impress.

While Brad Abbott is the only member of the starting XI which won 3-1 at Telford on Saturday to be selected this evening, Elliott is adamant he wants his side to progress to face Cleethorpes Town.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.

UNITED: Willis, Penny, A. Jackson, Green, Middleton, Wafula, Clare, Abbott, Tuton, Adebayo-Smith, Walker. Subs: Wright, 14 W. Jackson, Cranfield, Gaukroger, Thanoj, Stratford, Frestle.