George Green ready to battle for Boston United place as he enjoys learning curve

George Green has given the Boston United management team the thumbs up - claiming he has learnt more this summer than he has in the ‘past few years’.

The former Everton, Tranmere Rovers and Burnley midfielder is relishing life at York Street since his summer switch.

“The manager’s trying to instill things in us as a team, to play fast, on the front foot and five-ard furies to get the ball back,” he told The Standard.

“I’ve learnt more probably in these past two or three weeks in Boston than I have in the past few years in football.

“I’m loving every minute of it. Being around these players and the standard the manager sets.”

Green feels that attempting to please Elliott and his dug-out team is bringing the best out in the current crop of players, even if that means he has to bide his time for match action.

“He sets a really high standard and that shows across the squad. Everyone expects that,” Green continued.

“We’ve shown that so far. We might not have put in the best individual performances, what we’re capable of yet, but we’re working well as a team. We can pull together.

“Do I say I’m frustrated when I don’t start? Yeah, I am but that’s just me as a player and what I’m like.

“I want to play every minute of every game but I know pre-season is all about building and I don’t think the manager knows his best team yet, which is a good thing as we’re all still fighting for spots.”