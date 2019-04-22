George Willis wins Boston United Player of the Year award

Goalkeeper George Willis has been named Boston United’s Player of the Year.

The club captain scooped the top award, voted for by the fans, while defender Ben Davies got the nod from the dressing room.

The winners in full:

Boston United Player of the Year: 1 George Willis, 2 Ashley Jackson, 3 Jay Rollins.

Players’s Player of the Year: 1 Ben Davies, 2 George Willis, 3 Ryan Qualter.

BUSA Player of the Year: George Willis.

BUSA Juniors Favourite Player: George Willis.

BUSA Special Recognition Award: Ken Fox (club historian).

Boston United Youth Team Player of the Year: Nathan Stevens.

Boston United Ladies Player of the Year: Gabrielle Smith.

Dick Carrington Memorial Trophy (Club Team of the Year): Boston United Ladies.