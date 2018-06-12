Get your business on the Town kit

Boston Town have added a twist to this year’s shirt sponsorship raffle.

Each year the Poachers offer local firms the opportunity to have their logo on the front or back of the club’s shirt by taking part in a draw.

This year it will be based on the 59 numbers of the National Lottery.

Last year’s winners were the taxi operators Angels of Boston, with bakery and confectionery firm Shephards coming second and featuring on the back of the home shirts.

Previous winners have included ESF and Padley Contractors, Newton Fallowell Lettings and Graham Gill Carpets.

Tickets for the 2018-19 draw are £60 each or two for £100.

The front of the home shirt winner will be the bonus ball of the National Lottery draw on July 21, and the back of the home shirt winner will be the bonus ball of the National Lottery draw on July 25.

To enter this year’s draw, contact chairman Mick Vines on 07943 622959 or director Lori Borbely on 07564 506670.