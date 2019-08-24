Gloucester City remain an ‘unknown package’... but can Boston United unlock their defence?

Craig Elliott believes Gloucester City will still be an ‘unknown package’ when Boston United hit the road to face them on Saturday.

The Tigers are back in the National League North after being moved across from the South division during summer’s reshuffle.

City have earned two wins and a draw from their opening five matches, recording victories at Kiddermninster Harriers and Blyth Spartans.

However, they are yet to win at their Evesham home, having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hereford before holding Altrincham to a 1-1 draw.

Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Chester, however, proved there is still work to to in defence.

With the exception of second-bottom Bradford Park Avenue, the Tigers have the worst record in the league, conceding 10 times to date.

However, Elliott (pictured) knows his side will have to work hard to get anything from the game.

“I think a team coming into this league, they’re sort of an unknown package,” he said.

“I think we’re all in the early stages. Everyone’s still fresh and excited by the new season.

“It’ll be a hard game and an away game at this level is always a difficult task.”

United will be without the injured Jake Wright and Jonathan Wafula, while Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins will begin three-match suspensions.

United are hoping Alex Whittle and Karl Byrne will shake off inuries.

Kick off will be at 3pm.