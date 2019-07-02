Goalscoring defender Simon Ainge will join Boston United

Experienced defender Simon Ainge will link up with Boston United.

The central defender - who can also play as a goalscoring attacker - has a wealth of knowledge in the non-league game and will be the latest addition to Craig Elliott’s squad, once the deal is rubber stamped by the FA and National League.

Simon Ainge with Craig Elliott.

“He’s somebody I’ve seen a lot of over the years,” Elliott said.

“I see him as a centre back, really. But he also spent a couple of seasons as a striker and was prolific, scored a lot of goals.”

The 31-year-old, who will arrive on a season-long loan from Darlington, scored 35 times in 53 appearances with Harrogate between 2016-18, where he shared a dressing room with current Pilgrims Luke Shiels, Peter Crook, Andi Thanoj and Ben Middleton at Wetherby Road.

“He played alongside Luke Shiels at Harrogate and he knows a few of the lads,” Elliott added.

“He’s got a decade of experience at this level and I think he also offers us another dimension, something the other players don’t have.

“I see him as a defender, but if it’s late on and we’re chasing the game then he’s always another option we can push up there.”

Ainge came through Bradford City’s youth ranks and has featured for the Bantams’ first team, as well as Halifax Town, Cambridge United, Bradford Park Avenue, Guiseley, Luton Town, Wrexham and Darlington.