Goddard joins Boston Town ahead of FA Vase clash

Boston Town have signed Dom Goddard ahead of today’s FA Vase clash at Gorleston.

The former Skegness Town, Skegness United and Leverton forward has linked up with the Poachers and becomes new manager Gary Edgley’s second signing after the arrival of Andy Parish.

Goddard came through Boston United’s academy and had previously linked up with the Poachers in pre-season, but is yet to feature in a competitive game.

Tow travel to Norfolk looking for their first win of the season, while Eastern Counties League outfit Gorleston are also attempting to hit form having lost their last three fixtures.

The match kicks off at 3pm.