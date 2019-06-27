Grant will be a boost to ladies’ football

Boston United’s sports charity, Boston United Community Foundation, is on the hunt for the next generation of female players after receiving a £6,000 Grow the Game grant spread over three years.

The grant will help the club create a new ladies team to sit alongside the Premier Division first team, and three new girls’ teams - two new Under-10 girls’ teams and an Under-16 team.

This will provide a significant boost to opportunities for female players in Boston and surrounding areas.

The Grow the Game scheme, which is funded by The Football Association and delivered by the Football Foundation, sees grants awarded to community football clubs wishing to create new teams, especially amongst under-represented groups.

Thanks to the Grow the Game funding, Boston United will be able to offer the new teams, bringing their total to eight female only teams, providing an excellent pathway for girl players from Under-10 to ladies’ football.

This year, funding was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams.

The funding can also be used to assist towards the costs of FA coaching courses, FA league affiliation costs, referees’ fees, first aid kits, football kit and equipment.

Boston United’s Technical Director Lee Mitchell said: “Securing the grant from The FA and the Football Foundation is an important step for us to continue to provide quality coaching and teams to support female participation, growth and development for the local and surrounding communities.

“It will ensure a clear developmental pathway for all our female players so that they can continue to play and develop under our programme, right from the foundation phase (younger ages) all the way to the ladies first team.”

To find out more information, or if you would like to play for Boston United, you can contact admin@bostonunitedcf.co.uk, (01205) 364406 or visit www.bostonunitedcf.co.uk.