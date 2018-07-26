Greene believes Boston Town strikeforce will provide goals galore

Dennis Greene believes he has assembled an attacking line-up which can strike fear into the United Counties League’s meanest defences.

The Boston Town boss has convinced Scott Coupland to join the Poachers from Premier Division rivals Deeping Rangers.

And with former Boston United forward Cameron Johnson also signed up, Greene is adamant he has a deadly duo.

“We heard that Scott might be available, he’s a proven goalscorer,” he said.

“He scored 44 goals last season and more than 120 in the last three seasons.

“Cameron and Scott are different players but I think they can form a great partnership.

“Scott’s good enough to score 40 goals again and I believe Cameron could do that too. If they did that’s an average of two goals a game, and that’s just from the two up front.”

But while Coupland has arrived, Jason Field has announced he has decided to leave the DWB Stadium and search for a fresh challenge.

While losing a payer of Field’s experience will be a blow, Greene says he has every faith that Keegan Townrow Duran Reynolds and Simon Ashton can form a formidable back three, with Loz Lambley and Jordan Tate also able to slot into that position and play his system.

Johnson scored twice and Coupland was also on target as the Poachers beat a King’s Lynn Reserves side 3-1 last Tuesday evening.

Saturday’s friendly against Huntingdon fell through, but the Poachers put together a bare bones side to travel to face St Ives in a hastily-re-arranged game, the hosts winning 2-0.

Boston will host Skegness Town on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm) in a friendly which will pit Greene against his former Boston United assistant Martyn Bunce, now in charge of the Lilywhites.