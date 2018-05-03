Greene calls on Boston Town to end their season on a high

Dennis Greene says his Boston Town squad will have more-than earned their summer break as they prepare to conclude their hectic end-of-season schedule this week.

The Poachers - who beat Sleaford Town 3-2 on Tuesday night thanks to a Cameron Johnson treble - face a quickfire double to bring the curtain down on the campaign.

They entertain Wellingborough Whitworth this evening before ending the season at Cogenhoe United on Saturday.

“We want to end the season on a high, of course we do,” Greene told The Standard.

“The lads are tired and a few legs have gone a bit after playing so many games in a short space of time.

“It hasn’t helped that we’ve had to do it with a squad of 14 or 15, especially when players at this level have jobs and aren’t always available.

“But we’ll give it a good go.”

Kick off against the Flourmen will be at 7.45pm.

Saturday’s contest at Compton Park may have more of an end-of-season feel as the mid-table Cooks and Town will have little to play for other than pride.

It will kick off at 3pm.

“It’s been a joke of a season,” said Greene, discussing the number of enforced postponements across the non-league game due to adverse weather conditions this past year.

“It’s been absolutely crazy. You look at the paper and every night there’s teams playing, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

“I hope things are a bit more normal next year.”