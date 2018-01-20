Greene eyes first Poachers points as he returns to Kirby Muxloe with Boston Town

Dennis Greene wants to kick off life at Boston Town with three points.

The new Poachers boss will take charge of the club for the first time as he returns to Kirby Muxloe today.

“I want to win it. I want to win every game,” he told The Standard.

“In all the years I was at Boston United I only set up for a draw once, and that was at Solihull when they were top of the league and we nicked it.

“I like to play attacking football and that will be the same here.

“I like my teams to have good, talented young players in there who can play entertaining football.”

Greene’s last visit to Ratby Lane saw his United side leave with a 2-1 victory in an FA Cup tie back in September 2016.

But now the Poachers boss has his eyes on United Counties League Premier Division points.

Kick off will be at 3pm.