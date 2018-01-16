Greene: I want back-to-back promotions with Boston Town

Dennis Greene says he wants to bring back-to-back promotions to Boston Town.

The new Poachers boss believes that the club has scope to compete in the Northern Premier League’s top division, and he wants to deliver the goods.

Greene - who will take over the first team as well as oversee the creation of a youth academy at the Tattershall Road club - has big plans for what he sees as a long-term role.

“You know me. I want to win every game,” he said.

“I like good, youthful sides who go out to win. I don’t play for draws.

“We’ll get to the end of the season and see where we are.

“After that we want back-to-back promotions.”

Greene said Lori Borbely will continue in his assistant manager role as Town prepare for Saturday’s trip to Kirby Muxloe (KO 3pm).