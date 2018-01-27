Greene impressed by Boston Town’s attitude as he prepares for first game in charge

Dennis Greene has been working his Boston Town squad hard - as he bids to get off to a winning start.

With last Saturday’s United Counties League Premier Division match at Kirby Muxloe postponed due to a frozen pitch, the Poachers were handed an additional training session to accompany drills on Friday night and and in midweek.

“The game was off, so my 100 per cent record’s still in tact,” said Greene, who was made to wait that little longer for his first game with his new club.

“I’ve been really impressed with the attitude from the lads so far, one of the training sessions - on Friday night - was in Lincoln and they all made it.

“They’re working hard but I want to get them a bit fitter to give them a bit more of an edge.”

Greene’s first game in charge of Town will now be today’s home clash against Northampton ON Chenecks at the DWB Stadium (KO 3pm).

ON Chenecks sit 16th in the table, a place behind the Poachers but level on points, although they have played nine games more than their hosts.

“I’m excited about the game,” Greene added. “We want to get going and do well.

“There are a lot of exciting things happening at the club.

“Obviously, next year we want a promotion push. But now we want to win games and get that mentality going.”

Greene has bolstered his squad by bringing in a couple of teenagers from the Nuneaton Town ranks.

Harry Smith and Jai Rowe were due to link up with the club on Saturday, but could now make their debuts this weekend.