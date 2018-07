Dennis Greene wants his Boston Town side to keep on showing improvements as they host Louth Town in a friendly this evening.

“What I want from pre-season is for us to get better and more ready with each game,” said the Poachers boss.

“I think we’ve done that so far, but we need to make sure we’re as good as possible for the start of the season.”

Tonight’s contest at the DWB Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm.