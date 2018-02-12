Greene praises his battlers after point

Dennis Greene praised his Boston Town side’s battling qualities as he picked up his first point as Poachers manager.

Town held Daventry to a goalless draw at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.

And following midweek’s 8-0 drubbing at Yaxley, Greene believed that a clean sheet against a side who sit nine places above them in the UCL Premier table was vital.

“It feels marvellous to get my first point,” said Greene, whose side were also edged out 4-3 by Northampton ON Chenecks in his first game.

“After the Yaxley game, we set ourselves up not to concede and that worked out well for us, especially as we played the last half-and-hour with 10 men.

“The result gives us confidence and something to build on.”

Jordan Nuttell was dismissed halfway through the second half, and Greene said he had no qualms about the decision.

“It was a bit like David Beckham against Argentina in the World Cup,” he added.

“He was on the ground and flicked out at the lad.

“Jordan’s one of the players who can change games for us at this level and it’ll be disappointing not have him for three games now.”

Tuesday’s heavy defeat at Yaxley saw the Cuckoos’ goals come from Dan Cotton (two), Liam Hook (two), Kyle Nolan, Tom Waumsley, Phil Stebbing and Ross Watson in a game where George Hobbins was dismissed for Town.