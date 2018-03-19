Greene praises loanees as he picks up first Boston Town win

Dennis Greene gave loanees Lewis Scattergood and Keegan Townrow the thumbs up as Boston Town returned to winning ways.

Cameron Johnson scored twice as the Poachers stunned sixth-placed Eynesbury Rovers with a 2-0 victory at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.

The result ended Town’s 11-game winless streak and also saw Greene record his first win as manager.

“I think the difference was that we had two strikers and two wingers out there,” Greene said.

“When Cameron has been playing he’s normally been up front on his own.

“But he had someone up top with him on Saturday and, with two wingers, a supply line as well.

“I think the two Doncaster lads made the difference, but it was a good win against a side who had an outside chance of winning the title.”

Striker Scattergood and defender Townrow are both part of Doncaster Rovers’ under 18s and both played their part in Saturday’s success.

Meanwhile, midfielder Layton Maddison made his second appearance on loan from Peterborough United.

Johnson opened the scoring on the 52nd minute with a strike on the turn, and doubled the advantage 16 minutes later with an inch-perfect dipping volley from a tight angle out wide on the left wing.