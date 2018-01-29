Greene says his can’t fault Boston Town’s commitment, despite his losing start

Dennis Greene started life as Boston Town manager with a 4-3 defeat to Northampton ON Chenecks - but the Poachers boss said he couldn’t fault his side’s commitment.

Chenecks made it four wins on the trot after claiming the spoils at the DWB Stadium to ruin Greene’s dug-out debut.

Danny Maddison put Town 1-0 up from the spot, but the away side turned the game on its head, leading 3-1 at the break and adding a fourth after the interval.

However, Jordan Nuttell and Simon Ashton found the net to set up a lively finish, where Fraser Bayliss came close to securing a point.

“It was one of them games. The lads haven’t had the chance to play a lot of games or train properly lately, and they go out there on a quagmire,” said Greene after Town played only their second match since Boxing Day.

“It will be hard for them.

“They did well to come from 4-1 down and nearly get something from the game.

“I can’t complain about anyone’s commitment.”

Greene also handed debuts to Jai Rowe and Harry Smith, who gave linked up with the side from Nineaton’s academy.

“I thought they both did well,” Greene added.