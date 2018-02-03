Greene set to ring out the changes at Town

Dennis Greene will continue to play tinkerman as he bids to work out his strongest Boston Town line-up.

Matches are coming thick and fast for the new Poachers boss, including a fixture double this week.

Town hit the road to face Cogenhoe United on Saturday, followed by Tuesday’s visit to Yaxley.

But as Greene gets to know his new squad, he says the emphasis over the next few fixtures will all be about figuring out his best team and formation.

“For the next two or three games I need to give everyone a go so I can see what their best qualities are,” Greene told The Standard.

“Someone might be a central midfielder but I might think they’re stronger at right back.

“This week I’ll make five changes and give the players on the bench their chance to show me what they can do.

“The next few games aren’t about the result, they’re about the performances.

“We need to get the best team out there.

“What I’ve seen has been promising and there’s a lot of hard work out there, but right now I’m still learning about my players.”

Cogenhoe currently sit mid-table and the Cooks beat Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday to return to winning ways following back-to-back defeats.

Kick off at Compton Park will be at 3pm.

Tuesday’s game looks like it could be a stiff test for Town, with Yaxley pushing leaders Newport Pagnell for the United Counties League Premier Division title.

Kick off at In2itive Park will be at 7.45pm.

“They’ll be all about getting it right with us,” Greene added.

“Yaxley are a decent team and they’re up there.

“They’ll ping it about nicely on their 3G, but we’re going there to learn more about ourselves.”